What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 30 – May 6
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
From biking basics and little league action to a spring bike sale, free comics, and a family festival for a great cause — there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Pedal Forward Shoreline Off-Bike Class
Wednesday, April 30
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Shoreline City Hall
The City of Shoreline, in partnership with Cascade Bicycle Club, is hosting an off-bike class for beginner and intermediate riders! Topics include riding equipment, bike infrastructure, rules of the road, and how to plan your bike route.
Register online! If you plan on coming in person, you will sign in at City Hall.
For more information on Pedal Forward Shoreline, visit our website: www.shorelinewa.gov/
Shoreline Little League Jamboree
Saturday, May 3
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Shorewood High School
Get ready - the Jamboree is almost here! Join us on May 3rd! This year we will have a featured Challenger Division game along with a Home Run Derby. Special guest appearances from our favorite mascots - Webbly, Crispy AND the Mariner Moose!
Bike Shack Spring Used Bike Sale
Saturday, May 3
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Dust off those helmets and join us on Saturday, May 3rd from 10am-2pm at the Shoreline Tool Library. Find your perfect ride from our diverse selection of pre-loved bicycles. Whether you’re seeking a commuter, a cruiser, or something for the kids, we’ve got you covered. All bikes are inspected and tuned by our knowledgeable Bike Shack volunteers, ensuring they’re ready for your spring adventures.
What to expect:
· Affordable Used Bikes: A variety of styles and sizes to fit your needs and budget.
· Expert Advice: Friendly Bike Shack volunteers on hand to help you choose the right bike and answer your questions.
· Community Support: All proceeds support the Bike Shack and the Shoreline Tool Library’s mission of resource sharing and sustainable living.
· Tool Library Exploration: Discover the amazing resources the Shoreline Tool Library has to offer!
Don’t miss this opportunity to snag a great bike and support your local community. Pedal on down and find your perfect spring ride! Bike Shack’s Spring Used Bike Sale: Where sustainability meets savings!
Free Comic Book Day
Saturday, May 3
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Shoreline Library
The library will have hundreds of comics for all ages from publishers like Marvel, DC, Image, TOKYOPOP and others. Plus, some surprise guests! Comics available while supplies last so come early for best selection. Sponsored by Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Caring for our Future: Community Family Fest
Saturday, May 3
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline Free Methodist Church
Join us for an inspiring family-friendly event with MomsRising as we unite to advocate for affordable childcare and fair wages for early education teachers—essential supports that still remain out of reach for too many families. Enjoy interactive kids' activities such as rock painting, mural creation, story time, and kids yoga, along with tasty food and snacks. Let’s learn, engage, and drive the change our community needs for a brighter future. Event is organized and hosted by Kat Hill, MomsRising Washington MomsForce Fellow.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
