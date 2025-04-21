Edmonds Driftwood Players presents Drinking Habits - opening May 16, 2025



Drinking Habits

By Tom Smith





Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre that is proud to have been entertaining audiences in the Pacific Northwest since 1958, making EDP one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.





As we celebrate our 66th Season in Edmonds, we would like to thank the community for their continued support of local theatre. -Katie Soulé, Managing Director

Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent's doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail.









May 16-June 8, 2025 – Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. (15 total performances).



Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.



They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.

$28 General Adults (ages 19-59);

$25 Youth/Senior/Military.

Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600.

Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.

Edmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce our upcoming production of Drinking Habits, at the Wade James Theatre, May 16-June 8, 2025.