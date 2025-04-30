Save the date: Lakefront Park Community Workshop #4 June 11, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

lfplakefrontpark.com
Join us for the fourth Community Workshop on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 from 5:30 - 7:30pm in the Council Chambers of LFP’s City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE.

This is an open house event with activities for all ages. Stop by anytime between 5:30pm and 7:30pm. The design team will share updates on the park design, and the community will be invited to share their priorities for the park.

Your input is essential to the design of Lake Forest Park’s future public lakefront park!

Visit the project website for more information on the project, sign up to receive email updates, and go on a virtual tour of the park!


