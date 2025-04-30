Update: Reader shares information about site of marine rescue near Edmonds

When the tide is in, this rock is under water.

Photo courtesy South County Fire On Sunday, April 27, 2025, the crew on South County Fire's Marine Rescue boat rescued a man who was marooned on a rock near Edmonds. ( On Sunday, April 27, 2025, the crew on South County Fire's Marine Rescue boat rescued a man who was marooned on a rock near Edmonds. ( See previous article

I am an avid sea kayaker, and I recognize that rock.

If you paddle north from the ferry dock, there is a point just before you paddle into Brown's Bay. It is almost in line with a projection of Frederick Place.

The tide can come in very fast there and fill in the space between the tracks and the rock in a matter of 30 minutes.

It is also hard to walk away from that area when the tide is rising, because it is too steep to climb up to the tracks, and the shoreline escape routes on the beach are underwater.

With a rising tide, they were able to maneuver close enough to get him into their boat before the rock was under water.A reader shared information about the location of this incident:The man was not local and has left the area. No further information is available about him.