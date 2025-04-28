Urbanist Shoreline Bike Racks for Businesses

Urbanist Shoreline received an Environmental Mini-Grant from the City of Shoreline to install inverted U bike racks at five Shoreline businesses during the month of May (Bike Month!) These racks will be installed free of charge.

If you're a business owner, you have a spot for a bike rack, and you are interested in having one installed, please fill out this VERY QUICK application by May 7, 2025. 

We will let you know by May 13 if we're able to install a rack at your business, and will install it by the end of May.

