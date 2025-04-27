Caring for our Future: Community Family Fest sponsored by MomsRising

May 3, 2025, 1-4pm. Admission is FREE. Join for all or part of the event!





Enjoy interactive kids' activities such as rock painting, mural creation, story time, and kids yoga, along with tasty food and snacks.





Let’s learn, engage, and drive the change our community needs for a brighter future.



Event is organized and hosted by Kat Hill, MomsRising Washington MomsForce Fellow







Join us for an inspiring family-friendly event with MomsRising as we unite to advocate for affordable childcare and fair wages for early education teachers—essential supports that still remain out of reach for too many families.