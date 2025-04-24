Graphite Arts Center Artists’ Spring Sale Friday & Saturday April 25-26, 2025

Graphite Arts Center Artists’ Spring Sale Friday April 25th from 1-7 & Saturday the 26th from 11-5.









The Graphite Artists' Sale will feature exceptional fine art and unique handcrafted items in various styles and media. Come experience the Graphite Arts Center, nestled in the heart of the Creative District of downtown Edmonds at 202 Main Street, Edmonds WA





We are also pleased to promote local musicians again this year (specific musicians, bands and set times included below).





A portion of the proceeds from this sale will benefit the non-profit Art Start Northwest.



Participating artists include: Scott Anstett, Carol Bolt, Dawn Chesbro, Jenny Danger, *Andy Eccleshall, Krister Eide, Janis Graves, Missy Hancock, Vicki Hone Smith, Ken Ketchum, Tamara Lee, Dana Teruya Len, Jill Owen, Julie Perrine, Nikki Starwalker, Lisa Szilassy, Richard Jinnan Zhang



Musicians and musical groups include:

4/25 4:30-7pm Westmoreland, Jordan Campbell, Jeremiah Moon, Kyle Sampson

4/26 2:30-5pm Alisha, Joseph Pennell, Shoecraft, Tether the Star More information: Kel Dylla



*Andy Eccleshall created the Echo Lake mural on the retaining wall at Holyrood on NE 205th / SR 104. He now focuses on landscape painting.








