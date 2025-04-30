Acrylic Landscape Class at Senior Activity Center May 19, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Discover the joy of creating a beautiful Puget Sound mountain landscape in this beginner-friendly acrylic painting class! 

Led by local Native American artist Theresa Williams, this class embraces an organic approach to painting.


Fee:
  • Members of the senior center: $25 
  • Non-members of the senior center: $30
Registration closes May 15
Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536


