Acrylic Landscape Class at Senior Activity Center May 19, 2025
Led by local Native American artist Theresa Williams, this class embraces an organic approach to painting.
Monday May 19, 2025 from 12:00 - 3:30pm
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE
Fee:
- Members of the senior center: $25
- Non-members of the senior center: $30
Registration closes May 15
Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
