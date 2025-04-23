Shoreline Community College Jazz Ensemble placed 2nd in the college division at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

Shoreline Community College jazz ensemble

Photo courtesy SCC

Last week the Shoreline Community College Jazz Ensemble placed 2nd in the college division competing with 4 year schools at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival April 15-18, 2025 at the University of Idaho in Moscow ID.

Ensemble leader Professor Jeff Kashiwa had this to say about the experience:





"This group ranges in age from Senior Citizen to high school and every age in between, yet we came together as one unit to make music! We put the Community into Shoreline Community College!



"Congratulations and thanks to these dedicated students for their hard work, and for giving up part of their spring break to rehearse. Let’s keep swingin’!"



The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival is one of the largest and oldest educational jazz festivals in the world.





With over 400 student performances, a dozen world-class jazz artists in attendance and nearly 100 workshops, clinics and special exhibits, the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival honors the music, dance and history of jazz music and one of its most honored artists, Lionel Hampton.







