Shorewood girls tennis clinches WesCo South league championship

The week started Monday April 14, 2025 with five straight days of matches, due to rained out rescheduled matches.

Shorewood defeated

With two league matches left, Edmonds Woodway and Lynnwood, combined with two wins over second place Shorecrest, the team wrapped up its fifth straight league championship.

Matches of the week were over two of the top singles players in the league, Mignogna’s win over Meadowdale’s number 1, Kaitlyn Wycoff and Gettmann’s defeat of Mountlake Terrace’s Katarina Moye.

Shorewood had a conference match, Saturday April 12th with a top Metro 3A league team, Seattle Prep.



It was a matchup of two teams that were leading their league and returning 2024 WIAA state tournament top five team placers, Seattle Prep third and Shorewood fifth.





Gettmann and Mignogna started the match with two wins at number 1 and two singles. Shorewood’s number three singles Micah Crose and number one doubles, Mari Brittle and Bridget Cox, lost two very close matches, as Seattle Prep evened up the match. Prep then swept two, three and four doubles to claim a hard fought victory. The loss ended Shorewood’s four year 56 match winning streak.



Coach Arnie Moreno says the team knew their winning streak was on the line, but was looking forward to the challenge. The team will learn from playing one of the state’s best teams and continue to improve.





Gettmann and Mignogna played an outstanding high level all court game. Coach Moreno was extremely proud of how the team gave it their best and expects to see more Shorewood versus Seattle Prep matchups at the 2025 WIAA State Tennis Tournament in Vancouver, at the Vancouver Tennis Center, May 23rd and 24th.





Top doubles player, senior Mari Brittle Shorewood will honor its seniors on Monday March 28th at their home match versus Edmonds Woodway.



at their home match versus Edmonds Woodway.

The seniors are, co- captain Mari Brittle, Bridget Cox, Lauren Frohlich, co-captain Rylie Gettmann, Jocelyn Hsaio, Ellie Keatley, Melinda Lee, co-captain Alex Mignogna and Gabriela Ramirez Cruz.



Led by JV Coach Christina Nelson, the JV had a successful week, winning four out of five matches.



Seattle Prep @ Shorewood

Non conference

Seattle Prep 5. Shorewood 2



Singles

Rylie Gettmann SW def. Laureen Rosauer SP 6-1, 6-1 Alex Mignogna SW def. Mary Beth Salentine SP 7-6 ( 7-5 ), 6-3 Margo Ebel SP def. Micah Crose SW 6-4, 7-6 ( 7-5 ) Doubles Doubles

Addison Smith / Ella Smith SP def. Mari Brittle / Bridget Cox SW 6-3, 6-3 Julia Feraboli / Octavia Feraboli SP def. Cally Webb / Addy Falkin SW 6-0, 6-0 Tessa Raymond / Caitlin Raymond SP def. Jessica Saleska / Lilah Becker SW 6-3, 6-0 Hayden Felkner / Adelade Williams SP def. Haileigh Cunningham / Kiera Vega SW 6-1, 6-1 The loss ends a 56-0 winning streak for Shorewood Girls Tennis.



Shorewood 7 Archbishop Murphy 0



Singles

Rylie Gettmann SW def. Bianca Prieto-Blanco ABM 6-0, 6-1 Alex Mignogna SW def. Thea Beckinger ABM 6-0, 6-1 Jessica Saleska SW def. Jackie Fairbanks ABM 6-2, 6-2 Shinuen Moon SW def. Lizzy Robinson ABM 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Mari Brittle / Bridget Cox SW def. Kamdryn Latta / Jules Rioja ABM 6-0, 6-0 Cally Webb / Melinda Lee SW def. Kiera Shander / Brynlee Wilson ABM 6-0, 6-1 Addy Falkin / Micah Crose SW def. Rachel Reynolds / Kamille Carapang ABM 6-0, 6-

Shorewood at Edmonds Woodway

Shorewood 6 Edmonds Woodway 1



JV score: SW 7 ABM 0



Shorewood 7 Meadowdale 0



Shorewood 6 Edmonds Woodway 1



Alex Mignogna SW def. Katelynne Wycoff MD 6-4, 6-4 Micah Crose SW def. Grace Gilman MD 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Melinda Lee SW def. Claire Yim7-6 MD 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 Jessica Saleska SW def. Kaiyah Un MD 6-1, 6-2 JV score: SW 5 Meadowdale 2



Doubles SinglesDoubles

Mari Brittle / Bridget Cox SW def. Emie Shephard / Jenna Vanderpool MD 6-1, 6-2 Addy Falkin / Lilah Becker SW def. Jaque Rochel / Jordan Desjardin MD 6-1, 6-2 Kiera Vega / Shinuen Moon SW def. Umama Junejo / Saryna Moua MD 6-4, 6-1 Shorewood 7 Archbishop Murphy 0





Singles

Rylie Gettmann SW def. Binaca Prieto-Blanco ABM 6-1, 6-0 Alex Mignogna SW def. Thea Seckinger ABM 6-0, 6-0 Jessica Saleska SW def. Jackie Fairbanks ABM 6-2, 7-5 Jocelyn Hsaio SW def. Marta Taroni ABM 6-2, 6-2 Doubles Doubles

Bridget Cox / Cally Webb SW def. Kamdyn Latta / Jules Rioja ABM 6-1, 6-0 Melinda Lee / Micah Crose SW def. Brynlee Wilson / Kiera Shander ABM 6-0, 6-1 Lilah Becker / Ellie Keatly SW def. Lizzy Robinson / Rachel Reynolds ABM 6-0, 6-1 JV score

SW 7 ABM 0



Shorewood 7 Mountlake Terrace 0







Rylie Gettmann SW def. Katarina Moye MLT 6-0, 6-1 Alex Mignogna SW def. Ahna Eisberry MLT 6-0, 6-0 Jessica Saleska SW def. Tianahn Ho MLT 6-1, 6-2 Gaby Ramirez Cruz SW def. Mihn Grace Ngo MLT 6-2, 6-3 Doubles SinglesDoubles