Matt Muilenburg announces candidacy for Lake Forest Park City Council Pos 2





I care deeply about:

Local Resilience and Climate Adaptation : I am committed to preparing our city for the impacts of climate change, from extreme weather to wildfire smoke to stresses on the trees that make up our canopy. I support our Climate Action Plan and will work to protect our natural areas, strengthen emergency preparedness, and ensure Lake Forest Park remains a safe, sustainable place for everyone.

: With rising costs and limited revenues, I believe in responsible budgeting and clear communication. I will advocate for transparency in how our city manages public funds, ensuring we maintain essential services and build trust with residents through open, honest dialogue. Gentle Growth and Community Character: I support gentle, thoughtful growth that preserves the unique character of Lake Forest Park. I am committed to balancing development with environmental stewardship, maintaining safe neighborhoods, and nurturing vibrant community spaces. Looking Ahead



As a neighbor, parent, and lifelong resident, I am dedicated to ensuring Lake Forest Park remains a resilient, welcoming, and well-managed community. I look forward to listening to your concerns, working alongside fellow councilmembers, and building on the legacy of service that makes our city so special.



For more information, to volunteer, or to connect with my campaign, please contact:

Matt Muilenburg

Phone: (206) 376-9993

Email:





After spending twelve years living in Seattle, I knew this was where I wanted to raise my family. My wife Jennifer, a librarian at the University of Washington, and I are proud to have raised six children -- Samantha, Makenzie, Robyn, Olivia, William, and Alexander -- in the same community that gave me so much.The recent, untimely passing of Councilmember Lorri Bodi has affected me and so many others in Lake Forest Park. Lorri’s dedication to environmental protection, community engagement, and thoughtful leadership set a high standard for all of us. I am inspired by her example and will work tirelessly to honor her legacy by listening to residents, building consensus, and focusing on what truly matters to our city.Over the years, I’ve gained valuable experience in business and community leadership. I’ve led teams, managed budgets, and helped organizations navigate change -- all skills I believe are essential for effective city governance. Collaboration, practical problem-solving, and a commitment to the long-term health and resilience of our community are core to my approach.I’ve seen a lot of change during my 47 years in LFP, but the heart of the community and the core conversations always seem to revolve around common themes. Or maybe because they are the things I think and care most about, they’re the conversations I get engaged in.