Volunteer work party at Midvale Gardens May 3, 2025

2024 work party. In the beginning this site was covered with blackberry vines six feet tall,

with holly mixed in. Photo courtesy Midvale Gardens

Saturday May 3, 2025 from 11am to 2pm there will be a volunteer work party at 'Midvale Gardens' to lay out cardboard and distribute wood chips.





This long neglected Seattle City Light property is located at N 192nd St and the Interurban Trail. It is directly east of the Trail atop the grassy slope.





Five years ago this site was overgrown with blackberry vines and holly bushes. COVID stopped our efforts until we turned to goats which were financed by an environmental grant courtesy of the City of Shoreline.





By laying down cardboard and wood chips we are burying the decades of hypodermic needles scattered about the soil.





The obvious ones have been collected and properly disposed of, but the site was long used by homeless drug addicts before the neighbors began maintaining the property.





Come prepared. Wear boots. Bring gloves. If you have a pair of clippers bring those too.





Pass the word to your friends.







