Yoga for Balance - free class at Bothell Library May 10, 2025



What is balance? And why do we fall? Why does balance become more challenging as we age? What is balance? And why do we fall? Why does balance become more challenging as we age?





Balance is an even distribution of weight enabling us to remain upright and stable. Yoga can help improve one’s balance by increasing the mind/body connection, strengthening muscles, improving flexibility, maintaining joint health improving posture.









“Mountain pose teaches us, literally, how to stand on our own two feet…. teaching us to root ourselves into the earth…. Our bodies become a connection between heaven and earth.” - Carol Krucoff









