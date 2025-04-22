Yoga for Balance - free class at Bothell Library May 10, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025


What is balance? And why do we fall? Why does balance become more challenging as we age? 

Balance is an even distribution of weight enabling us to remain upright and stable. Yoga can help improve one’s balance by increasing the mind/body connection, strengthening muscles, improving flexibility, maintaining joint health improving posture. 

On Saturday, May 10, 2025 yoga instructor Heidi Lynné will teach a free class at the Bothell Library, 18215 98th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011

Yoga for Balance. The class meets 11:30am – 12:30pm. 

Read more about the benefits of regular Yoga practice in my blog posts: Yoga for your Balance and Another Look at Balance. They are highlighted on my home page this month.

“Mountain pose teaches us, literally, how to stand on our own two feet…. teaching us to root ourselves into the earth…. Our bodies become a connection between heaven and earth.” - Carol Krucoff


