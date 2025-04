Snohomish County Emergency Management Services presentation in Woodway May 8, 2025

Woodway Ready

Emergency Preparedness Presentation

May 8, 2025 from 6:30 to 8:00pm

Woodway Town Hall

This is the logical first step toward neighbors helping one another which is the goal of Woodway Ready. There will be a 35–45 minute presentation followed by a 15–20 minute Q&A session. Click here to visit the Town’s website for more information and virtual attendance details. We are asking people to RSVP via the calendar event - this is not required, but will help us prepare if we know how many people are coming.Please spread the word in your neighborhood. Woodway Ready is looking for Captains from each neighborhood to help revitalize this important program.--Tim Cashman and Alethea Westover,Co-Chairs, Town of Woodway Volunteer Coordinators