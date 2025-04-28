Snohomish County Emergency Management Services presentation in Woodway May 8, 2025
Monday, April 28, 2025
Woodway Ready
Emergency Preparedness Presentation
May 8, 2025 from 6:30 to 8:00pm
Woodway Town Hall
There will be a presentation by Sammie Keller from Snohomish County Emergency Management Services to inform residents on emergency preparedness and to help reinvigorate the Woodway Ready Program.
This presentation will be held in the Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl W, Woodway, WA 98020 on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 6:30pm. Sammie will focus on what each household can do to prepare for emergencies.
This is the logical first step toward neighbors helping one another which is the goal of Woodway Ready. There will be a 35–45 minute presentation followed by a 15–20 minute Q&A session.
Click here to visit the Town’s website for more information and virtual attendance details. We are asking people to RSVP via the calendar event - this is not required, but will help us prepare if we know how many people are coming.
Please spread the word in your neighborhood. Woodway Ready is looking for Captains from each neighborhood to help revitalize this important program.
--Tim Cashman and Alethea Westover,
Co-Chairs, Town of Woodway Volunteer Coordinators
