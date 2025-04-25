Destinations: Northwest Folklife Festival



The iconic Northwest Folklife Festival returns to Seattle Center this Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26, 2025, marking the unofficial start of Seattle's summer festival season.





With the schedule of over 500 performances across 26 stages now online and program guides available throughout the city, excitement is building for one of the region’s largest community cultural celebrations.



This year’s festival, centered around the Japanese concept of “Ikigai”, finding purpose and meaning in life, will feature exciting additions.





Northwest Folklife is expanding its commitment to creating intergenerational spaces by adding two new All Ages Beer Gardens, both which will feature family-friendly activities.









"This year's cultural focus, Ikigai, is a reminder that what makes a life worth living is People. That the humanity that we invoke in our day-to-day lives has value and is of supreme importance," said Benjamin Hunter, Artistic Director of Northwest Folklife. "There is a gravitas to this year's festival, unlike any I've been a part of before. People's identity and personhood are being challenged, and a tone of fear is disrupting and even dismantling the lives of our brothers and sisters around this country. The Northwest Folklife Festival is a direct antithesis to that. It is a celebration of humanity, and we all need to celebrate!"

The comprehensive program guide, now available at libraries, community centers, and local businesses throughout Seattle, details the full schedule of performances, workshops, and participatory events. The Fisher Green Global Roots Village & Lawn Pub surrounds the historic Fisher Green Stage, and the Fountain Lawn Stage has been converted to the Fountain Lawn Pub & Jam Hub. This change means families can continue to enjoy performances together without having to separate when parents want to have a drink.





From traditional cultural dance to contemporary fashion, the guide highlights all the fun to be had at the festival and the rest of the year through the organization's year-round programming.





The festival will also feature an expanded Makers Space with hands-on craft demonstrations, the popular Threads of the People fashion show highlighting traditional and contemporary cultural apparel, over 40 food vendors representing cuisines from around the world, and family-friendly activities throughout all four days.



While the Northwest Folklife Festival remains a free event open to all, a suggested donation of $20 per person helps ensure this beloved community celebration continues for generations to come.









The complete festival schedule is now available online. The festival runs Friday May 23rd through Monday May 26th of Memorial Day weekend, with performances beginning at 4pm Friday and 11am the rest of the holiday weekend. These contributions directly support not only the festival but also year-round programs, artist stipends, and community cultural initiatives. Festival-goers can contribute at entrance gates and throughout the festival grounds, through their website, or via a text-to-donate option by texting FOLKLIFE to 53-555.









Northwest Folklife is a 501(c)(3) heritage organization that celebrates the diverse tapestry of arts, cultures, and traditions emanating from a global Pacific Northwest.

Northwest Folklife is a 501(c)(3) heritage organization that celebrates the diverse tapestry of arts, cultures, and traditions emanating from a global Pacific Northwest. The full performance schedule, activations, and volunteering information can be viewed here. Follow @NWFolklife on Instagram and Northwest Folklife on Facebook for festival announcements and highlights.








