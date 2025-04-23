Richmond Beach blood drive Saturday, May 3, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025


It takes 1,000 volunteer blood donors each day to maintain a safe and reliable blood supply for patients in the Pacific Northwest needing blood for surgeries, cancer treatments, and bleeding disorders. 

The need is great, yet less than 3% of eligible people donate blood. 

Local hospitals rely on all of us to give regularly, up to six times a year, to ensure lifesaving transfusions are available for all of the seriously ill and injured patients in our community. 

Giving blood is easy; in less than an hour and in one pint of blood, you’ve truly saved a life. Please make a blood donation appointment today and give at Richmond Beach on Saturday, May 3rd. Time slots are limited - to sign up, call 1-800-398-7888 or visit or schedule online here

Bloodmobile will be parked at Firehouse #62 1851 NW 195th, Shoreline WA 98177, 9am - 3pm.


