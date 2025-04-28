Women’s University Club of Seattle Foundation awards grants to music programs at five Shoreline schools

Monday, April 28, 2025

Women's University Club members at recent event.
Photo by Alley Rutzel

Each year, the Women’s University Club of Seattle Foundation supports struggling public school music programs through the Music Counts! Program. 

Schools then use grant money for basic classroom needs such as sheet music, instrument repairs and accessories, educational materials, coaching, and purchase of instruments. 

This year, the Foundation provided $26,000 in awards to 48 schools, benefiting over 12,000 students locally.

Multiple Shoreline School District schools won awards this year, including:


“Music Counts! is the happiest committee I’ve ever been on. We have great fun raising money at our Cabaret. Then, we give it all away to schools so students can learn to make music – the gift of a lifetime,” says Sandy Piscitello, 2025 Music Counts! Committee Member and Trustee for the Women’s University Club of Seattle Foundation.

Several incredible high school ensembles, including a jazz group from Garfield High School and Vox Lumina from Hazen High School, will perform at the Women’s University Club for members and our community as part of the entertainment and fundraising dinner at Cabaret. 

This annual fundraising event for Music Counts! is scheduled for May 16, 2025 from 5:30pm-8:00pm. Tickets are available here for $81.05 and include dinner as well as the opportunity to hear some of our most recent Music Counts! Grant award winners perform. 

For more information, please visit us online

The Women’s University Club of Seattle Foundation, a public charitable trust established in 2005, supports scholarship, historic preservation, and community education and outreach.


