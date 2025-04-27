Free comic book day at Shoreline Library

The annual Free Comic Book Day is a lot of fun when you join others at the Shoreline Library (345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155 ) to do a selfie with Star Wars characters and grab a free comic book or two to take home.





The planned visit by the costumed actors and the free comic books are possible because of individuals like you—who buy our used books, join as dues-paying members and participate in GiveBIG with a gift to the Shoreline Friends.



But there’s more than Free Comic Book Day! We continue to fund Spanish Story Time and a variety of programs for library patrons of all ages.



