Walkabout with Cindy House at the Senior Activity Center
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
|Instructor Cindy House (center, seated) with her Zumba class
She now offers a Walkabout class at the Senior Center
Get your steps in with music and our high-energy instructor Cindy House!
Walk 2 miles in 45 minutes without even leaving the room. This is a class for getting your heart rate up and staying active with music, Soft Strength training, and fun while cheering each other on.
Thursdays in May
11:00am-12:00pm
Cost:
- Members: $4/class
- Nonmembers of the senior center: $8/class
Registration: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Call to register: 206-365-1536
