Walkabout with Cindy House at the Senior Activity Center

Instructor Cindy House (center, seated) with her Zumba class

She now offers a Walkabout class at the Senior Center

Get your steps in with music and our high-energy instructor Cindy House! Get your steps in with music and our high-energy instructor Cindy House!





Walk 2 miles in 45 minutes without even leaving the room. This is a class for getting your heart rate up and staying active with music, Soft Strength training, and fun while cheering each other on.





Thursdays in May

11:00am-12:00pm





Cost:

Members: $4/class

Nonmembers of the senior center: $8/class

Registration: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center





Call to register: 206-365-1536





