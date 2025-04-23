Walkabout with Cindy House at the Senior Activity Center

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Instructor Cindy House (center, seated) with her Zumba class
She now offers a Walkabout class at the Senior Center

Get your steps in with music and our high-energy instructor Cindy House! 

Walk 2 miles in 45 minutes without even leaving the room. This is a class for getting your heart rate up and staying active with music, Soft Strength training, and fun while cheering each other on.

Thursdays in May
11:00am-12:00pm

Cost: 
  • Members: $4/class
  • Nonmembers of the senior center: $8/class
Registration: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

Call to register: 206-365-1536


