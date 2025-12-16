Join us for an improved BITES at the LIGHTS
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Join us Friday and Saturday evenings for an improved BITES at the LIGHTS! Enjoy a meal or a snack from the rotating food trucks that will be onsite at ShoreLights at the Park at Town Center through January 11. To see who is serving on future dates, check out the ShoreLights BITES at the LIGHTS calendar.
Improvements
We are making some updates to the BITES at the LIGHTS to enhance the experience:
- We’ve added picnic tables and canopies to help protect you from the rain as you enjoy your meal.
- Patio heaters will help keep you warm.
- We will be adding more lights! Crews will wrap 40-50 trees in the park with lights, extending the warm glow throughout the park.
- There's an on-site porta-potty and the Walgreen's restrooms are available.
- Finally, we are proud to announce we have partnered with local booking organization Gigs4U for live music performances. On Fridays and Saturdays (as well as New Years Eve) you will be treated to original music and imaginative covers performed by talented musicians.
We need volunteers!
Would you or your organization like to support ShoreLights in 2025? Examples of ways you can support ShoreLights include organizing neighborhood nights or other activities; site monitor; publicity; social media and media outreach; sponsorship outreach and coordination.
If so, fill out an interest form.
Bites at the Lights at Shoreline's Park at Town Center between Aurora and Midvale, just north of N 175th.
Free parking for ShoreLights is available at the following locations:
- Walgreen's parking lot across Midvale from City Hall – Park only in spots signed for city parking
- Shoreline Business and Professional Center, immediately north of City Hall (17544 Midvale Ave N) – Park only in spaces not marked "Reserved"
- Street parking is available on Midvale Avenue N and on N 178th Street.
