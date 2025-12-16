Lights at Town Center

Photo by David Carlos

Join us for an improved BITES at the LIGHTS

Improvements





We are making some updates to the BITES at the LIGHTS to enhance the experience:

We’ve added picnic tables and canopies to help protect you from the rain as you enjoy your meal.

Patio heaters will help keep you warm.

We will be adding more lights! Crews will wrap 40-50 trees in the park with lights, extending the warm glow throughout the park.

There's an on-site porta-potty and the Walgreen's restrooms are available.

Finally, we are proud to announce we have partnered with local booking organization Gigs4U for live music performances. On Fridays and Saturdays (as well as New Years Eve) you will be treated to original music and imaginative covers performed by talented musicians. We have been thrilled with the community turnout for ShoreLights! With these new additions to the program, we are looking forward to seeing more of you there, now through January 11.



We need volunteers!





Would you or your organization like to support ShoreLights in 2025? Examples of ways you can support ShoreLights include organizing neighborhood nights or other activities; site monitor; publicity; social media and media outreach; sponsorship outreach and coordination.



