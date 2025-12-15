Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah
Monday, December 15, 2025
Shoreline College published the most beautiful menorah and sentiment for Hanukkah, which I am sharing here.
Hanukkah began on Sunday December 14, 2025. The candles are lit one a day until all are burning, representing the miracle of the oil that lasted for eight days.
"As the candles shine bright this Hanukkah, we celebrate the light, joy and hope within our Shoreline community that guides us forward."May this season inspire us to share kindness and bring light to others each and every day."
--Shoreline College
