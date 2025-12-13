Shoreline receives $4.4 million EPA grant to establish Shoreline Reuse Center

The goal is to reduce what is thrown away.

Tipping floor at Shoreline Transfer Station. Mural by Carol dePelecyn.

Terra Firma 2008 (Photo courtesy King County)

On December 11, 2025, the EPA announced that the City of Shoreline would receive a Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) Grant. The grant, in the amount of $4.4 million, will allow the City to establish the Shoreline Reuse Center.

“We are honored that Shoreline’s proposal was selected in such a competitive national grant process. The Shoreline Reuse Center will empower our community to reduce waste, extend the life of everyday goods, and build on our culture of reuse and repair,” said Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts.

“We’re proud to be leading the way in creating innovative solutions that benefit both our environment and our residents. We are grateful for Representative Jayapal’s help in making this grant a reality for Shoreline.”

a salvaged building-materials collection and resale space

a tool library

community bike shop offering used bicycle sales and repair services

space for local reuse and repair organizations to provide additional waste-reduction programs









Three hundred and seven local governments across the United States submitted applications requesting approximately $1.072 billion in total funding. The EPA selected only 17 applicants, awarding approximately $58 million overall, which represents about 5% of the total funding requested.









The Shoreline Reuse Center will be a one-stop community resource for residents and businesses to responsibly buy, donate, repair, and repurpose goods. The City is designing the project to inspire innovative waste-reduction solutions and expand community access to reuse services.The Shoreline Reuse Center will co-locate several key functions, including:This project directly advances implementation of the Shoreline Climate Action Plan, supporting the City’s goals to reduce emissions, increase access to recycling and reuse services, and decrease per-capita waste generation.The selection of Shoreline for this grant is especially notable given how competitive it was nationally.