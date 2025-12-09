Sen. Javier Valdez (D-Seattle) introduces bill to ban face-concealing masks by law enforcement
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
|Sen. Javier Valdez (D-Seattle)
Senate Bill 5855 is a direct response to ongoing immigration raids under the Trump administration during which Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents wear masks and other coverings to hide their identities.
The bill defines prohibited facial coverings to include balaclavas, tactical masks, gaiters, ski masks, and similar items. Clear or translucent face shields, medical masks, respirators used in hazardous conditions, and helmets worn for transportation are explicitly allowed.
The legislation reinforces existing requirements under RCW 10.116.050 that officers be reasonably identifiable by a clearly displayed name or other identifying information. Two narrowly defined exceptions are permitted: officers engaged in an active undercover operation and SWAT officers using protective face gear necessary for tactical duties.
The bill also gives people the right to take legal action if they are detained by an officer violating this law, allowing them to seek compensation, attorney fees, and other remedies the court deems appropriate.
The bill is expected to receive a hearing early in the 2026 legislative session in the Senate Law & Justice Committee.
“If a law officer is stopping or questioning you, you have the right to know who they are. Anonymous policing erodes trust, invites abuse, and threatens the safety of everyone involved,” Valdez said.
“This bill protects responsible officers and the public,” Valdez said. “Our communities deserve to know who is exercising government power in their neighborhoods. This bill sets clear rules and ensures accountability.”
