Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Fair Sunday December 14, 2025
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Fair!
Celebrate the season with us this Sunday, December 14, 2025!
Outdoor Farmers & Craft Market: 10am – 2pm.
Indoor Holiday Craft Fair: 10am – 4pm (extended hours!)
Shop local & celebrate community!
Find fresh produce for your holiday meals and discover handcrafted gifts, art, jewelry, décor, and more — perfect for everyone on your list.
Enjoy live music in the Commons as local musicians fill the space with festive cheer while you shop.
SNAP, SNAP Market Match & Market Bucks welcome!
Stop by the info table in the lower lobby to process EBT/SNAP benefits before shopping.
Where to find us:
Holiday Craft Fair is inside the Town Center at Lake Forest Park 17171 Bothell Way NE, both upstairs in the Commons and downstairs in the lower lobby. The Farmers Market and outdoor craft booths will be just outside in the usual spot.
See you at the Market!
