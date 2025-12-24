WeatherWatcher: High Wind Warning in effect Christmas Eve 10am to 7pm PST

From the National Weather Service:

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

As shown in the forecast image above, the strongest winds are expected between Shoreline and Everett and extend west over the north Kitsap peninsula. This is a very fast-moving storm, coming up the coast from the south. It is expected to arrive suddenly and then be gone within an hour or two once it hits.





Winds are likely to gust between 40-55mph through our area, but a couple of models suggest gusts above 60mph. I am giving that worst case scenario about a 10-15% chance at this point but it is in the cards so something to pay attention to.





Timing for this storm to blow through Shoreline and Lake Forest Park is expected to be between 1pm and 4pm PST Wednesday afternoon. If this forecast verifies and we see wind gusts exceeding 55mph it will be our strongest wind storm this season. With existing soil conditions several trees will likely uproot and fall. Power outages could be widespread from this storm as well throughout the region.





If you have dinner plans with friends or family for Christmas eve, I highly recommend you wait out this storm and try to push dinner plans after 5pm or get to your destinations before 1pm. This storm has potential to be a bad one, but there has continued to be a lot of uncertainties in the forecast models.





I always like to err on the side of caution, especially when the National Weather Service issues a warning, as opposed to an advisory. That said, modeling hasn't exactly been consistent with handling this storm.





Some forecasts over the past 24 hours have suggested we could see just a breezy day, light winds, or a monster storm at 73mph. There is a slight chance this could be worse or as bad as past historic storms. Hanukkah Eve Storm of 2006 comes to mind, as does the 1993 Inaugural Day Storm.





Most Likely Scenario: Chances are greatest that this will just be a moderate windstorm, not unlike the ones we've already experienced this month with winds gusting to 45-55mph.





There is a slight chance that this storm could totally bust and produce a noticeably calm or slightly breezy day with just some rain showers. The path of this low-pressure system only has to change by 50-100 miles in either direction to produce one of the three different scenarios.





Stay safe out there, and as always please feel free to visit www.shoerlineweather.com where the top banner on my website is automatically updated with the latest information on watches, warnings, and advisories from the National Weather Service.















