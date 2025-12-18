Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Project Management & Controls Specialist (TE3)





Utilizing knowledge of technical engineering practices and departmental policies, procedures, and standards, the specialist provides regional oversight for the Project Management & Reporting System (PMRS) supporting regional program management, project management, schedule, budget, contract, document management, reporting, and e-Construction efforts.









See link for more information, including details on how to apply:





This position is critical for the sustainability and advancement of Program Management, Project Management, Construction Management, and e-Construction in the Northwest Region.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$82,857 – $111,409 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as an Assistant Project Management and Controls Specialist in Shoreline, WA. Reporting to the Project Management & Controls Manager, this position serves as a project management and reporting expert for the Northwest Region.