Olympic Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker December 18-23, 2025
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
|Taylor Lim with Aurora Roach, Kirsten Rye, and Alison Walters
in OBT's The Nutcracker. Into Dust Photography
A beloved holiday tradition continues in Edmonds during OBT’s 45th Anniversary Season
Thursday - Tuesday, December 18–23, 2025
Edmonds Center for the Arts 410 Fourth Ave N, Edmonds WA 98020
Edmonds, WA – After a successful weekend of performances in Everett, Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) continues its annual holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, with upcoming performances in Edmonds.
As part of OBT’s 45th Anniversary Season, this cherished production offers enchanting storytelling, exquisite dancing, and the timeless magic that has captivated Puget Sound audiences for decades.
Choreographed by OBT artistic directors Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson, this beloved production brings Tchaikovsky’s iconic score to life with dazzling snowflakes, a thrilling battle scene, and elegant waltzing flowers.
The production features sets designed by Jeanne Franz, Phillip Lineau, and Ruth Gilmore, creating a whimsical and immersive holiday world onstage.
The production features Olympic Ballet Theatre’s professional company dancers and trainees, representing a wide range of national and regional backgrounds, including California, Peru, Brazil, Japan, Utah, Georgia, Washington, and Colorado, among others.
They are joined by students from Olympic Ballet School, the official school of Olympic Ballet Theatre, who have the unique opportunity to perform alongside a professional company in this beloved holiday classic.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for The Nutcracker range from $29–$60, depending on performance time, age, and seating location. Purchase online here or by calling the OBT box office at 425-774-7570. Estimated performance length is 2 hours, including one 15-minute intermission.
ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded in 1981 and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds. Learn more at olympicballet.org.
OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020
