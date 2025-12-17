Olympic Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker December 18-23, 2025

Thursday - Tuesday, December 18–23, 2025





As part of OBT’s 45th Anniversary Season, this cherished production offers enchanting storytelling, exquisite dancing, and the timeless magic that has captivated Puget Sound audiences for decades.



Choreographed by OBT artistic directors Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson, this beloved production brings Tchaikovsky’s iconic score to life with dazzling snowflakes, a thrilling battle scene, and elegant waltzing flowers.





The production features sets designed by Jeanne Franz, Phillip Lineau, and Ruth Gilmore, creating a whimsical and immersive holiday world onstage.



700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020 They are joined by students from Olympic Ballet School, the official school of Olympic Ballet Theatre, who have the unique opportunity to perform alongside a professional company in this beloved holiday classic.TICKET INFORMATIONTickets for The Nutcracker range from $29–$60, depending on performance time, age, and seating location. Purchase online here or by calling the OBT box office at 425-774-7570. Estimated performance length is 2 hours, including one 15-minute intermission.ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATREOlympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded in 1981 and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds. Learn more at olympicballet.org OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE

Edmonds, WA – After a successful weekend of performances in Everett, Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) continues its annual holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, with upcoming performances in Edmonds.