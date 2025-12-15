Physical Poetry hip-hop showcase January 9-10, 2026 - tickets on sale now
Physical Poetry is a dance showcase fundraiser that brings together dance groups and choreographers of various styles, ages, and backgrounds from the greater Seattle area to perform for the Shoreline community.
All proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Shorecrest Hip Hop program.
PHYSICAL POETRY
JANUARY 9-10, 2026
Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
NOTES:
- 7:30pm Evening (Friday & Saturday)
- 3:30pm Matinee (Saturday Only)
- $20 General Public (Advance Purchase @ linktr.ee/shorecresthiphop)
- $15 Ages 3 to 18
- $25 at the Door
- General Seating - Seating opens 45mins before show
- Children 3 and over require a ticket
- Lap children that are 2 years or younger are accepted with paying adult
- Any questions can be emailed to info.schh@gmail.com
