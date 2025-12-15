Physical Poetry hip-hop showcase January 9-10, 2026 - tickets on sale now

Physical Poetry is a dance showcase fundraiser that brings together dance groups and choreographers of various styles, ages, and backgrounds from the greater Seattle area to perform for the Shoreline community.

7:30pm Evening (Friday & Saturday)

3:30pm Matinee (Saturday Only)

$20 General Public (Advance Purchase @ linktr.ee/shorecresthiphop)

$15 Ages 3 to 18

$25 at the Door

General Seating - Seating opens 45mins before show

Children 3 and over require a ticket

Lap children that are 2 years or younger are accepted with paying adult

Any questions can be emailed to info.schh@gmail.com





