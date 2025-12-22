New thrift shop to open in Bartell's site - but they need your donations

Mural at Lynnwood store

Bella's Voice thrift shop is a non-profit dedicated to keeping pets with their families and strengthening the local animal welfare network.





They have had a thrift store in Lynnwood for over 10 years. Last year they moved into a new location in Lynnwood, taking over the building that previously housed Bartells.





It was such a positive move that when they looked to expand into Shoreline, the vacant Bartells store at 185th and Aurora was a natural choice.





They have been working to get the new space set up and hope to open in January.









They need your donations to fill the shelves.





Come to the back of the Shoreline store at 18420 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 to drop off your gently-used items and meet the new donation attendants. Right now they are on holiday hours as per the flyer.





If you are donating furniture or more than five bags / boxes, they offer a pick up service. See if you qualify here.









The store will include a dedicated Pet Resource Center which supports both individuals and nonprofits.





In Lynnwood, their pet food bank serves over 130 families with pet food weekly. Pet owners are able to come in and pick up food at the store.





They deliver weekly to local food banks.





They have donated over 50,000 lbs of pet food.





The new location will offer plenty of space

Photo by Mike Remarcke Charity of the Month





Charity of the Month program has supported more than 35 animal nonprofits. The Theprogram has supported more than 35 animal nonprofits. The list is here and includes Seattle Area Feline Rescue in Ballinger Village, Old Dog Haven which does an annual event at Cromwell Park, and Feral Cat Spay/Neuter Project started by a former Shoreline veterinarian.

New location at Gateway Plaza

185th and Aurora

Photo by Mike Remarcke Vet Bill Program









The Vet Bill Program provides financial assistance to cover or offset the costs of surgery and emergency vet bills for those whose pets are in urgent or sudden need of serious medical help.





Staff and volunteers in the resource center offer assistance in navigating people to the right organizations when they are unable to help.

Their outreach programs have raised nearly $300,000 in funds. Staff and volunteers in the resource center offer assistance in navigating people to the right organizations when they are unable to help.

They need your donations to get started in Shoreline.







