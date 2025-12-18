Shoreline Food Drive recap - Together we did something incredible

By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com , Shoreline Food Drive Organizer

“We are so grateful for your support. While both the food and funds are incredibly impactful to the Shoreline community, we are also so appreciative of the initiative to inspire others to host drives, sign up to volunteer, or possibly connect with our services in a time of need!”

— Levi O’Tool, Hopelink, Development Officer, Corporate Relations

Always Summer Ice Cream Cafe • Ballinger BECU • Ballinger Thriftway • Café Aroma • Dale Turner Family YMCA • Drumlin • Edward Jones (Suzan Shayler) • Greenhouse Market at Sky Nursery • Ion Town Center Apartments • Irons Brothers Construction • Lighting of the Shorelights Winter Light Display • Lumin Laundry • Magpie Thrift • Minuteman Press – North Seattle • Nixi City Play + Cafe • The Nock Point • Pet Evolution (also collecting pet food) • Ridgecrest Books • Ridgecrest Pub • Salvation: Artist Collective • Shoreline City Hall • Shoreline Cooperative Preschool • Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Harvest Carnival • Shoreline LFP Senior Activity Center • Shoreline Teen Center • ShoreSmiles Orthodontics • Sky Nursery • Spin Alley Bowling Center & Vault 177 • StretchLab Lake Forest Park • Third Place Commons • Uplift Climbing • Waxing The City Shoreline • Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline



Several local businesses have decided to extend their Food Drive through the end of the year. Look for continued drop off sites around town.



Thank you to every business, volunteer, donor, and neighbor who showed up and made this possible. Thank you, Shoreline and LFP!!







Thanks to the amazing Shoreline / Lake Forest Park community, the Shoreline Food Drive made a huge impact for our neighbors. Across Shoreline and LFP, Food Drive drop-off locations at local businesses and community events,On top of that, your generosity helped raisethrough the Destination Shoreline fundraising page, directly supporting food access for families right here in Shoreline.This drive was a powerful reminder that donations big and small truly matter. One can of soup, one bag of groceries, one shared post, when we come together, we can do really big things for our neighbors.