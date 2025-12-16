Weather and wind and power outages
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
|Aftermath of wind storms (file photo)
Photo by Carl Dinse
Winds on Monday gusted to 45-50mph in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Paine Field in south Everett had a gust of 54mph today, which probably closely represents what we saw in Shoreline too.
Peak wind gusts Monday occurred between 10:50am and 2pm.
The gusts brought down tree limbs and wires. In Hillwood 73 people lost power at 4:25pm Monday. One household in that group will not have power restored until 10:30pm on Tuesday.
|Road closed in Lake Forest Park after wire
in tree started a fire
Horizon View had an outage. There may have been others during the day but almost all were restored by midnight.
Thunderstorms are also in Tuesday’s forecast now which could produce extra bursts of strong winds
--Diane Hettrick, Carl Dinse
