Weather and wind and power outages

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Aftermath of wind storms (file photo)
Photo by Carl Dinse
Tuesday’s predicted high wind watch has been converted to a wind advisory, 4pm until 10am Wednesday. Gusts to 50-55mph are possible Tuesday evening.

Winds on Monday gusted to 45-50mph in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Paine Field in south Everett had a gust of 54mph today, which probably closely represents what we saw in Shoreline too.

Peak wind gusts Monday occurred between 10:50am and 2pm.

The gusts brought down tree limbs and wires. In Hillwood 73 people lost power at 4:25pm Monday. One household in that group will not have power restored until 10:30pm on Tuesday.

Road closed in Lake Forest Park after wire
in tree started a fire
In Lake Forest Park a wire came down in trees and sparked a fire which closed the road. 

Horizon View had an outage. There may have been others during the day but almost all were restored by midnight.

Thunderstorms are also in Tuesday’s forecast now which could produce extra bursts of strong winds

--Diane Hettrick, Carl Dinse


Posted by DKH at 5:03 AM
