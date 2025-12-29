Business Spotlight: Spring Physical Therapy: Supporting Shoreline Moms with Compassionate, In-Home Pelvic Floor Care
Motherhood brings incredible change and Spring Physical Therapy exists to support women through every stage of that journey. Based in Shoreline, Spring Physical Therapy provides specialized pelvic floor physical therapy designed to help moms feel strong, comfortable, and confident during pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond.
With a focus on one-on-one, in-home care, this practice removes barriers to treatment and meets women where they are, literally and figuratively, offering consistency, comfort, and expert support when it’s needed most.
Q & A with Madisen Bergh, Founder of Spring Physical Therapy
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: After having my children, that first hand experience opened my eyes to the incredible need for support.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: I provide pelvic floor physical therapy services to moms in every stage of pregnancy and postpartum to feel strong, comfortable, and supported. I offer one-on-one care for birth prep, pelvic pain, back and hip discomfort, leaking, core weakness, C-section recovery, and guidance on safely returning to exercise.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: I live in Shoreline with my family and I am so proud to be part of this community. I currently offer in-home visits to my patients, which is really nice for new moms or women who have difficulty juggling childcare, work, and appointments. By basing my business in Shoreline, I am better able to get to their homes and have consistency in care!
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: Helping women feel confident in their bodies, supporting them to have an empowering birth experience, and getting those moments of “I can run without leaking!” or “I can lift my toddler without back pain.”
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
A: My kids have really enjoyed watching me start my business! They want to help me set up workshops, they want to wear my business swag, and ask me to teach them exercises to show to their friends. I am really proud to be their mom and to be able to show them a path to achieving their dreams!
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: I offer free consultations to all prospective patients to hear about what concerns they have and tell them about my treatment approach to figure out if we would be a good match!
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: I would love to have a brick-and-mortar space for moms of Shoreline to find comfort, a place where we can talk about motherhood, exercise together, bring in specialists to discuss perinatal care, and for women to feel safe to be themselves as we navigate the journey of motherhood together.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
A: I am doing a postpartum strength class at Aditi Studio in Wallingford on January 24th.
Connect with Spring Physical Therapy
509-990-2044
springpelvictherapy.com
springpelvictherapy@gmail.com
Instagram: @spring_physicaltherapy
