Shoreline student on Fall 2025 Provost's Honor Roll at MSU Texas
Sunday, December 21, 2025
Midwestern State University recognized 1,075 honor students for the Fall 2025 semester.
The President's Honor Roll included 403 students, the Provost's Honor Roll included 299 students and the Dean's Honor Roll included 373 students.
A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost's Honor Roll.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, HONOR
Shoreline, WA
Abigail Lee, Psychology, Provost's Honor Roll
Midwestern State University (MSU Texas) is a public university in Wichita Falls, Texas. We are a small community with an average class size of just 30 students, 75+ degree programs to choose from, and an opportunity-rich location halfway between Oklahoma City and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
0 comments:
Post a Comment