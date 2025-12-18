Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Climate Coordinator

Thursday, December 18, 2025

City of Lake Forest Park
Climate Coordinator
Full time, flexible, hybrid
Salary: $40.83 - $53.55 hourly
Benefits

We have a new opportunity for a Climate Coordinator! 

This position will be responsible to lead the City's initiatives and manage programs, policies, and grants related to environmental sustainability. 

To be considered in the first round of reviews, please apply by January 12, 2026.

Visit our website for more information and to apply


