Music to soothe your soul - Sno-King Chorale winter concert Saturday, December 13, 2025
Mysterium – Songs of Wonder and Awe
Saturday December 13, 2025 at 7pm
Sno-King Community Chorale and director Dustin Willets invite you to join them for their Winter Concert: Mysterium – Songs of Wonder & Awe.
This is a concert full of music to soothe your soul, featuring instrumentalists, soloists, and a Ukrainian carol which became Carol of the Bells.
|Sno-King Chorale in concert at Benaroya Hall
The Chorale performs in Edmonds and Lynnwood this season. Singers are from Snohomish and King County, including Shoreline.
