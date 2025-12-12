Music to soothe your soul - Sno-King Chorale winter concert Saturday, December 13, 2025

Friday, December 12, 2025

Sno-King Chorale Presents
Mysterium – Songs of Wonder and Awe

Saturday December 13, 2025 at 7pm



Sno-King Community Chorale and director Dustin Willets invite you to join them for their Winter Concert: Mysterium – Songs of Wonder & Awe

This is a concert full of music to soothe your soul, featuring instrumentalists, soloists, and a Ukrainian carol which became Carol of the Bells.

Sno-King Chorale in concert at Benaroya Hall

The Chorale performs in Edmonds and Lynnwood this season. Singers are from Snohomish and King County, including Shoreline.


