CPR/AED Certification Class hosted by Shoreline Fire January 14, 2026
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
January 14, 2026
offered by Shoreline Fire
About the Class
Join us for a CPR/AED Certification Class hosted by Shoreline Fire Department.
This course follows American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines and provides essential life-saving skills for emergencies.
Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Station 51 – 7220 NE 181st ST, Kenmore, WA
This class covers:
✔️ Adult, child, and infant CPR
✔️ AED use and operation
✔️ Choking relief techniques
Who Should Attend?
YOU! This course is ideal for workplace safety requirements, volunteers, caregivers, or anyone wanting to be prepared for an emergency.
Class Fees & Certification Options
$Cost: FREE (Attendance only)
$50 (Includes official AHA certification card)
💰Payment: Exact cash or check only
Registration & More Information
Pre-registration is required. Spaces are limited, so sign up early!
Questions? Contact us at cpr@shorelinefire.com
