CPR/AED Certification Class hosted by Shoreline Fire January 14, 2026

CPR/AED Certification Class 
January 14, 2026
offered by Shoreline Fire

About the Class

Join us for a CPR/AED Certification Class hosted by Shoreline Fire Department. 

This course follows American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines and provides essential life-saving skills for emergencies.

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Station 51 – 7220 NE 181st ST, Kenmore, WA

This class covers:
✔️ Adult, child, and infant CPR
✔️ AED use and operation
✔️ Choking relief techniques

Who Should Attend?
YOU! This course is ideal for workplace safety requirements, volunteers, caregivers, or anyone wanting to be prepared for an emergency.

Class Fees & Certification Options

$Cost: FREE (Attendance only)
$50 (Includes official AHA certification card)

💰Payment: Exact cash or check only

Registration & More Information

Pre-registration is required. Spaces are limited, so sign up early!

Questions? Contact us at cpr@shorelinefire.com


