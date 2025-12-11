Mindful Ageing - 8-week series at Senior Activity Center starting January 6, 2026

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC
Mind(Full) Ageing - Group support for aging-related anxiety and depression. 

In this 8-week series, we will talk about how the brain works, experiment with new coping skills, practice techniques that strengthen emotional wellness, build connections, and share tips and strategies with people who understand. 

The group will be led by Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC

NOTE: This group is funded by the City of Shoreline; Participants must be Shoreline residents and meet income guidelines. For more information/registration, call 425-382-3015


Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  