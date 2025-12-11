Mindful Ageing - 8-week series at Senior Activity Center starting January 6, 2026

Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC Mind(Full) Ageing - Group support for aging-related anxiety and depression. Mind(Full) Ageing - Group support for aging-related anxiety and depression.





In this 8-week series, we will talk about how the brain works, experiment with new coping skills, practice techniques that strengthen emotional wellness, build connections, and share tips and strategies with people who understand.





The group will be led by Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC





NOTE: This group is funded by the City of Shoreline; Participants must be Shoreline residents and meet income guidelines. For more information/registration, call 425-382-3015



