Mindful Ageing - 8-week series at Senior Activity Center starting January 6, 2026
Thursday, December 11, 2025
|Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC
In this 8-week series, we will talk about how the brain works, experiment with new coping skills, practice techniques that strengthen emotional wellness, build connections, and share tips and strategies with people who understand.
The group will be led by Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC
NOTE: This group is funded by the City of Shoreline; Participants must be Shoreline residents and meet income guidelines. For more information/registration, call 425-382-3015
- WHEN: Tuesdays January 6 – February 24, 2026
- COST: Free
- LOCATION: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- REGISTRATION: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
0 comments:
Post a Comment