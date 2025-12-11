Holiday Sharing Tree at LFP Town Center



The Lake Forest Park Rotary continues its tradition of collecting donations of gifts, gift cards ($25 denominations preferred) and contributions from December 5 to 21, 2025 for children in need. The Lake Forest Park Rotary continues its tradition of collecting donations of gifts, gift cards ($25 denominations preferred) and contributions from December 5 to 21, 2025 for children in need.





Find the Holiday Sharing Tree in the lower level lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





Rotary volunteers will be on hand to receive your donations of cash, $25 gift cards and checks made out to the LFP Rotary Charitable Foundation.





Contributions go to Center for Human Services and North Helpline.







