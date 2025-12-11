Holiday Sharing Tree at LFP Town Center

Thursday, December 11, 2025


The Lake Forest Park Rotary continues its tradition of collecting donations of gifts, gift cards ($25 denominations preferred) and contributions from December 5 to 21, 2025 for children in need.

Find the Holiday Sharing Tree in the lower level lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. 

Rotary volunteers will be on hand to receive your donations of cash, $25 gift cards and checks made out to the LFP Rotary Charitable Foundation.

Contributions go to Center for Human Services and North Helpline.


Posted by DKH at 4:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  