The North City Christmas Tree shines brightly

On a clear night the North City tree can be seen for miles

Photo by David Carlos

Santa arrived as scheduled at the North City Tree Lighting Festival on December 6, 2025 at Les Schwab, 17754 15th Ave NE.





He came in riding on his sleigh, pulled by Rudolph the Reintruck and was greeted by music and families, before he took his chair for photos with the kids.





Rudolph the Reintruck

Photo by Jerry Pickard

But first, the lighting of the North City Christmas Tree, high atop the North City water tower.





Santa's brightly lit destination at Les Schwab is to the right

Photo by David Carlos

The Tree Lighting Festival is produced by the North City Business Association in partnership with the North City Neighborhood Association and the North City Water District.








