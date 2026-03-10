Fundraiser for owners of Swirl Frozen Yogurt in Lake Forest Park

Ari in the hospital after being hit by a drunk driver



I am starting this fundraiser to support my dear friends during one of the most difficult times of their lives. Truly a great family and a local business we have loved to support over the years. Thank you for helping and sharing. Heather @acorncatering











On the night of the Super Bowl, February 8, 2026, their lives changed in an instant. Ari and his wife, Ug, owners of Swirl Frozen Yogurt in Lake Forest Park Town Center, were driving home when a drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into them at approximately 70mph.

Ari was seriously injured in the crash. Ug, who was in the passenger seat, was also involved in the accident and sustained minor injuries and a fractured tailbone.





Ari's vehicle after the collision Ari suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including: • A pelvic fracture • Two fractured ribs • A small fracture in his back • Internal bleeding in his abdomen • Injury to his large intestine • Trauma to his right kidney (doctors are closely monitoring his blood levels). Ari suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including: • A pelvic fracture • Two fractured ribs • A small fracture in his back • Internal bleeding in his abdomen • Injury to his large intestine • Trauma to his right kidney (doctors are closely monitoring his blood levels).





He is in significant pain and is mostly confined to bed. His recovery will take time, ongoing medical care, and patience.





Because of the severity of his injuries, their family business, Swirl Frozen Yogurt in Lake Forest Park Town Center, has had to temporarily close.





With no income coming in, they are now facing mounting medical bills, rent, and basic living expenses while focusing on his healing.









Please consider donating, sharing this fundraiser , or keeping them in your thoughts and prayers. Any support, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference as Ari works toward recovery.

Thank you for coming together to support them during this incredibly challenging time.





Please note: UG is the beneficiary of this go fund me.







--Heather @acorncatering







