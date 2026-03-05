Jobs: WSDOT jobs in Florida
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Panama City, FL - Ferries Division
$98,520 - $132,540 Annually
The Washington State Ferries a Division of the Washington State Department of Transportation(WSDOT) currently seeking a Vessel Project Engineer to serve as an On-Site Representative during new vessel construction under the System Electrification Program in Panama City, FL
See the link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
WSDOT
Inspector Specialist, Marine- Structural - multiple positions
Panama City, FL - Ferries Division
$82,872 - $111,504 Annually
The Washington State Ferries a Division of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) currently seeking multiple seasoned marine inspection professionals to serve as senior Inspector Specialists supporting new vessel construction and modification projects. These roles will serve as representatives of WSF at shipyards and contractor facilities in Panama City, FL.
See the link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
Panama City, FL - Ferries Division
$82,872 - $111,504 Annually
The Washington State Ferries a Division of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) currently seeking multiple seasoned marine inspection professionals to serve as senior Inspector Specialists supporting new vessel construction and modification projects. These roles will serve as representatives of WSF at shipyards and contractor facilities in Panama City, FL.
See the link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
0 comments:
Post a Comment