Jobs: WSDOT jobs in Florida

Thursday, March 5, 2026

WSDOT
Vessel Project Engineer
Panama City, FL - Ferries Division
$98,520 - $132,540 Annually

The Washington State Ferries a Division of the Washington State Department of Transportation(WSDOT) currently seeking a Vessel Project Engineer to serve as an On-Site Representative during new vessel construction under the System Electrification Program in Panama City, FL

See the link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK

WSDOT
Inspector Specialist, Marine- Structural - multiple positions
Panama City, FL - Ferries Division
$82,872 - $111,504 Annually

The Washington State Ferries a Division of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) currently seeking multiple seasoned marine inspection professionals to serve as senior Inspector Specialists supporting new vessel construction and modification projects. These roles will serve as representatives of WSF at shipyards and contractor facilities in Panama City, FL.

See the link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 3:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  