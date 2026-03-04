Donate to Richmond Beach Congregational Church food drive on March 7, 2026
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
11:00am to 1:00pmRichmond Beach Congregational Church
United Church of Christ
Corner of NW Richmond Beach Rd & 15th Ave NW
Food banks continue to have increased demand and longer wait times as more people need assistance.
Our quarterly food drive is more important than ever. Please join us in helping our neighbors by dropping your donations off Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Drive thru…upper parking lot.
These items are particularly needed:
- Low sodium, no sugar added, packed in water or juice
- Pop-top cans are appreciated, not everyone has access to a can opener
- Cereal is great but not so much without milk.
- Canned vegetables: Green beans, peas, corn
- Canned fruit (any variety)
- Canned chicken
- Canned tuna
- Coffee (instant or ground)
- Shelf-stable milk
- 100% fruit juice (no sugar added)
- Brown rice
- Whole-grain pasta
- Long-grain rice
- Pasta
- Vegetable-based oils
- Spices (salt, pepper, sugar)
- Flour
- Pancake mixes
- Condiments
- Dry black beans
- Dry red beans
- Oats
- Dry soup mix
- Mac 'n cheese
