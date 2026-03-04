Donate to Richmond Beach Congregational Church food drive on March 7, 2026

Food Drive

March 7, 2026 March 7, 2026

11:00am to 1:00pm









Drive thru…upper parking lot.



These items are particularly needed:

Low sodium, no sugar added, packed in water or juice

Pop-top cans are appreciated, not everyone has access to a can opener

Cereal is great but not so much without milk.

Canned vegetables: Green beans, peas, corn

Canned fruit (any variety)

Canned chicken

Canned tuna

Coffee (instant or ground)

Shelf-stable milk

100% fruit juice (no sugar added)

Brown rice

Whole-grain pasta

Long-grain rice

Pasta

Vegetable-based oils

Spices (salt, pepper, sugar)

Flour

Pancake mixes

Condiments

Dry black beans

Dry red beans

Oats

Dry soup mix

Mac 'n cheese

Our quarterly food drive is more important than ever. Please join us in helping our neighbors by dropping your donations off Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Richmond Beach Congregational ChurchUnited Church of ChristFood banks continue to have increased demand and longer wait times as more people need assistance.