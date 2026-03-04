What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – March 4 - 10
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – March 4 - 10
Shoreline is showing up in all the best ways this week, with opportunities to connect, learn, celebrate, and support one another across our community. From the Shoreline Community Resource Fair and a women-powered open house at Town & Country Market to wine tastings, concerts, homebuying classes, garden design workshops, and meaningful gatherings for veterans and neighbors, there’s something happening in every corner of the city.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Shoreline Community Resource Fair
Thursday, March 5 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Meet community organizations offering support with health, food, clothing, childcare, and day camp resources. This free event is a great opportunity to learn what’s available in our community and discover helpful services that support you and your family.
Powered By Women Open House at Shoreline T&C
Sunday, March 8 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
Meet the makers, discover new favorites, and support the amazing women behind the brands you love.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Financial Literacy Month - Social Security: Your Questions Answered
Wednesday, March 4 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Third Place Commons
Social Security will likely be the foundation of your retirement income. Before you retire, it’s important to understand your options and the impact your decisions have on your retirement.
Memoir Writing Group
Thursday, March 5 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
We’ve all got a lifetime of stories. Join Arlene every 1st and 3rd Thursday to work on and share your short memoirs.
Anxiety Toolkit
Friday, March 6 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
There are many reasons why anxiety can increase as we age, and it is easy to become overwhelmed by worry, discomfort, and sleepless nights.
Ballinger Thriftway Washington Wine Month Tasting!
Friday, March 6 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Ballinger Thirftway
FREE Class - Simplify The Homebuying Process
Saturday, March 7 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM, Ballinger BECU
This FREE Homebuying class will share key resources and demonstrate how BECU can support you on the path to homeownership.
Talk & Taste: Wildly Beloved Pasta
Saturday, March 7 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
Meet the visionary behind Wildly Beloved Foods, founder Aurora Echo, and discover how passion and purpose come together in every batch of her organic, artisanal pasta.
Connection | Weekly Psychic & Intuitive Experience
Saturday, March 7 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Step into an afternoon of insight, reflection, and spiritual connection at Connection, a weekly gathering with Psychic Medium Hannah of Indigo Fox Realm
Mirinesse Women's Choir Concert: Keep Marching
Saturday, March 7 3:00 PM, Shorecrest Performing Arts Center (Shorecrest High School)
The five movements of the piece tell the story of the U.S. Suffrage movement while examining diverse perspectives, which have notoriously been minimized in history. This piece is educational and impactful—both musically and historically.
Book Signing: "Pastry Temple" by Christina Wood, founder of Temple Pastries
Sunday, March 8 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
Join James Beard Award-nominated pastry chef Christina Wood for a delicious book-signing event!
Garden Design 1
Sunday, March 8 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We’ll cover the aspects to consider when dreaming of turning your outdoor spaces into more productive, beautiful and functional places to be.
St. Dunstan's, Echoes through Time: Weaving Sound Across Centuries with the Vesper Piano Trio
Sunday, March 8 3:00 PM, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church
Join the Vesper Piano Trio for a thrilling journey through two centuries of chamber music.
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, March 10 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Seattle Scottish Rite Center
Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County.
Ridgecrest Neighbor Meet Up at Ridgecrest Public House
Tuesday, March 10 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House
Meet your neighbors and build community!
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
A Celebration of Growth, Nature, and Health at Kruckeberg Speaker Event and Annual Meeting
Thursday, March 12 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation invites the community to its highly anticipated Speaker Event and Annual Meeting.
Shoreline Comic Con
Friday, March 13 2:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Celebrate your favorite fandoms at the Teen Center’s Comic Con! Join other teens for a day filled with cosplay, games, art, and trivia. Explore themed activities, show off your costume, and connect with friends who share your interests in comics, anime, movies, and gaming.
LANTERN FESTIVAL Hosted by Shorelake Arts
Saturday, March 14 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline College
Urban Jungle Plant Pop-up with Kelly Green Interior Plantscaping
Saturday & Sunday, March 21 & 22, Ridgecrest Books
Join us for a curated plant pop-up featuring a hand-picked selection of tropical foliage to grow your indoor jungle.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment