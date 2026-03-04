The History of SR-522 (Bothell Way)

A corridor with a rich past is preparing for its next era of transit with Stride.

The first known bus service ran during the 1910s along modern-day Bothell Way. Photo courtesy Sound Transit

In the decades that followed, the rise of private car ownership began to reshape travel patterns in the region. There were still local transit options during this time, but fast, reliable service connecting the north shore communities to the broader region remained inadequate.In the late 20th century, the greater Puget Sound region experienced tremendous population growth, much of which took place in the north shore communities. As more people took residence in this area, the lack of sufficient regional transit only become more clear.In 1996, voters responded to the issue by approving the Sound Transit system. In the following years, Sound Transit provided temporary service to fill the transit gaps. For example, Sound Transit launched the ST Express 522 bus route, connecting Woodinville to downtown Seattle. This route has been a critical connector along the north shore for the past three decades, carrying thousands of travelers per day.But the public was not completely satisfied. After another 20 years of sustained population growth, voters doubled down on transit and approved the ST3 package, setting the stage for the next era in transit for the north shore communities and SR-522.Sound Transit’s Stride bus rapid transit (BRT) is part of the ST3 package. When it launches in 2028, Stride S3 will connect communities in Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, north Seattle, and Shoreline to the broader regional transit system.Arriving every 10 to 15 minutes, 17+ hours a day, the new electric battery-powered busses will utilize dedicated lanes and prioritized signals at key intersections to cut travel times and provide a more reliable transit option.The cities along the north shore continue to grow, and more people are moving to the area, adding more cars (and traffic) to the roads. As communities change, so must our transit solutions. Stride is proud to be a part of the next chapter in the long and storied past of the communities along SR-522.