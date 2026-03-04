Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Building Official

The Building Official applies a full working knowledge of building trades and construction codes to regular work situations; Reviews building and construction plans and perform inspections of residential and light commercial buildings for compliance with applicable State and City codes; Assures compliance with all I-codes, Washington State Energy Code, and other related City land use and development codes through review and inspection, correction notices and enforcement action; Assists the general public and design professionals in requirements, interpretation and explanation of applicable codes; Develops policies and procedures in support of Community Development activities and needs; Oversees assigned staff and ensures all permit issuance, inspection and plan examinations are performed in accordance with adopted codes.