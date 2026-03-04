Sound Transit monthly maintenance program in effect March 3-5, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Photo courtesy Sound Transit
Buses will replace 1 and 2 Line trains between Lynnwood and Northgate stations during late night hours on March 3, 4, and 5, 2026 to accommodate planned monthly maintenance work. 

Passengers should plan ahead and expect around 30 minutes of increased travel time.

During the work, 1 Line trains will continue operating between Northgate and Federal Way.

The last southbound train will depart from Lynnwood at 10:38pm, serving Northgate at 10:53pm.

The last northbound train to Lynnwood serving all stations will depart from Northgate at 10:07pm.

All trips between Lynnwood and Northgate after those trains will be served by Link shuttle buses, which will make all intermediate stops.


Posted by DKH at 2:04 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  