Sound Transit monthly maintenance program in effect March 3-5, 2026

Photo courtesy Sound Transit Buses will replace 1 and 2 Line trains between Lynnwood and Northgate stations during late night hours on March 3, 4, and 5, 2026 to accommodate planned monthly maintenance work.





Passengers should plan ahead and expect around 30 minutes of increased travel time.



During the work, 1 Line trains will continue operating between Northgate and Federal Way.



The last southbound train will depart from Lynnwood at 10:38pm, serving Northgate at 10:53pm.



The last northbound train to Lynnwood serving all stations will depart from Northgate at 10:07pm.



All trips between Lynnwood and Northgate after those trains will be served by Link shuttle buses, which will make all intermediate stops.







