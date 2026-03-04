Sound Transit monthly maintenance program in effect March 3-5, 2026
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Passengers should plan ahead and expect around 30 minutes of increased travel time.
During the work, 1 Line trains will continue operating between Northgate and Federal Way.
The last southbound train will depart from Lynnwood at 10:38pm, serving Northgate at 10:53pm.
The last northbound train to Lynnwood serving all stations will depart from Northgate at 10:07pm.
All trips between Lynnwood and Northgate after those trains will be served by Link shuttle buses, which will make all intermediate stops.
