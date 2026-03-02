The rare Blood moon will appear March 3, 2026 at 3am in a rare lunar eclipse







In the early hours of March 3, 2026, the Moon will slip completely into Earth’s shadow and glow in deep crimson red during peak totality. This rare and powerful lunar eclipse will be visible across the United States, with timing depending on your time zone.

From the West Coast before dawn to the East Coast near sunrise, skywatchers will have a chance to witness this breathtaking celestial event.





Peak time for the West Coast is 3 - 4am.



