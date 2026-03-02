The rare Blood moon will appear March 3, 2026 at 3am in a rare lunar eclipse

Monday, March 2, 2026


In the early hours of March 3, 2026, the Moon will slip completely into Earth’s shadow and glow in deep crimson red during peak totality. This rare and powerful lunar eclipse will be visible across the United States, with timing depending on your time zone.

From the West Coast before dawn to the East Coast near sunrise, skywatchers will have a chance to witness this breathtaking celestial event. 

Peak time for the West Coast is 3 - 4am.


Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  