For the Birds: Snow Geese Are Still in the Skagit

Snow Geese, being herbivores, forage by using their sharp beaks to pick up seeds and rip vegetation from the ground. They are very vocal and can be heard more than a mile away from where they are foraging.





Snow Geese with landing gears down

Photo by Ray Hamlyn The females return to their hatching grounds to breed their young (this return is called philopatric). The females return to their hatching grounds to breed their young (this return is called philopatric).





The babies leave the nest and start feeding themselves within hours of hatching but stay under their parents’ protection for the next two to three years.





So, expect to see juvenile Snow Geese in these flocks.



Occasionally you will see what is called a Blue Goose, which is the dark morph of the Snow Goose (both names come from their plumage).









It is well worth the trip to go see and hear the flocks. Just remember to pull off these much-used rural roads, stay in/near your car, and respect private property rights. Who knows, you might see another white bird—the Snowy Owl. And know that they will probably start returning to Wrangel Island near the end of March.



Both phases of Snow Geese have a black edge along their bills-it almost looks like someone ran a black crayon between the upper and lower bills. Their legs and feet are rose-colored, but their legs and heads are often stained a rusty-brown from the minerals in the soil. Juveniles have duller legs and bill. Snow Geese often feed with other species of wintering geese, like the Greater White-fronted Goose.

Once endangered, these geese have recovered so much that there are often up to 50,000 members here. Their recovery is now often damaging the very fields that they need here.Snow Geese usually form a lifelong pair bond in their second year and start raising their annual three to five goslings in the third year.