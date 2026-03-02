Sunday sign waving

Monday, March 2, 2026

'Things are so bad even the introverts are here'

70-80 protestors were on scene Sunday March 1, 2026 from 1-2pm at N 205th and Aurora. They will be there every Sunday in March with the exception of March 29.

'Board of Peace? More like Legion of Doom'

This protestor appreciated the irony of Trump forming an international "board of peace" and almost immediately joining Israel to declare war on and bomb Iran, killing top leaders as well as a school full of girls and their parents.

On March 28, 2026 local protestors will join a national No Kings rally.

"I prefer crushed ICE"

Meanwhile, the Alphabet Resistance focused on Ukraine and the four year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Protest schedule
  • Shoreline: Sunday from 1 -2pm
  • LFP : Saturday from 11-12pm

