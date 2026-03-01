State disciplines two King county health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions against the following health care providers in our county.





The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.





Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.



In February 2026 the Department of Health charged certified medical assistant Rama Chan (CM60375211) with unprofessional conduct. Chan allegedly used two naturopathic physicians’ DEA and national provider numbers without permission to authorize approximately 50 prescriptions for phentermine. In February 2026 the Department of Health charged Man Lee Nancy Yeung with the unlicensed practice of massage therapy and notified her of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Yeung does not hold and has never held a credential to practice massage therapy in Washington. In October 2025, a department investigator confirmed Yeung was providing massage therapy without a valid credential.

Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.







